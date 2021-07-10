Growing up in the 60s and 70s, I learned respect from watching my parents interact with family, friends, neighbors, and strangers. Their interactions taught me to respect people in general, but especially those in authority: pastors, teachers, bus drivers, police, doctors, etc. I learned to be respectful, to play by the rules, adhere to guidelines and mandates, and follow the laws. I learned that I should think before I speak or act. I learned self-respect.
Webster says respect means: “to hold in high esteem, to treat with special consideration.” If we hold ourselves in high esteem, then we make good choices for our body, mind and spirit. If we show special consideration for others, we treat them as we would treat ourselves.
During the pandemic, our place of business was considered essential. We maintained our regular business hours so that our neighbors and friends could get the items they needed close to home. Out of respect for the authorities, our customers and our coworkers, we wore masks, sanitized surfaces and asked our customers to wear a mask or face covering. We took orders over the phone and did touch less curbside pickup and home deliveries. I like to think we treated our customers with special consideration. I was pleased with the number of customers who followed the CDC guidelines about mask wearing and social distancing. I was pleased with the special consideration they gave to me and my staff when they wore a mask when asked. People spaced themselves out at the check-out and waited while others got what they needed so aisles were not crowded. It was wonderful. But there was a small percentage that refused. Even when I offered them a mask for free or a small cost, I was told “it’s not the law” or “the virus is a hoax” or “It’s against my rights” or “you’re kidding, right? I have to wear a mask?” Most of these comments came from young adults. I kept thinking, you may not get really sick and have to be hospitalized, but your grandma might. Where was their sense of special consideration for others, for themselves?
If we look at the actions of individuals and groups in our country over the past few years we see: name calling in politics; profanity in our everyday speech, posts on social media and even on signs, flags and buildings; destructive riots, theft, looting, and shoplifting; throwing objects off bridges onto traffic below; dumping trash on highways and country roads or leaving it on the frozen lake; road rage incidents and shootings; running from police and other authorities; gun violence and related deaths; domestic violence and child abuse; and driving without a license or insurance. The list could go on and on. I wonder what happened to simple respect? What happened to self-respect? Has our society or a part of it lost or maybe never learned to be respectful, to hold others in high esteem or treat others with special consideration?
As the pandemic is winding down and restrictions are being lifted, I hope that we can be respectful. I hope that we will think before we speak or act. I want to believe that if we all held each other in high esteem and treated each other with special consideration, we would have a better society in which to live, work and play.
Guest columnist Marge Agnew is the Mayor of Onamia and local business owner.
