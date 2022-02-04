Since 2004, juvenile offenders in Crow Wing County have had an alternative to entering the court system through the Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project, resulting in significantly reduced recidivism and reduced crime rates.
Participant numbers are growing rapidly, and now young adults are being added to this successful program.
The public is invited to hear Brian Andrews, executive director of Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project, talk about proven practices that focus on the needs of all those involved – victim, offender, family and community – rather than court justice that’s focused on the offender, guilt and punishment. Restorative justice helps return young people to the community as productive members. 92 percent of offenders will complete their Restorative Contract with a recidivism rate of 13.5 percent, compared to the national average of 67 percent. Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project works directly with Crow Wing County police departments, the sheriff’s department, the county attorney’s office, social services and schools.
Brian Andrews will speak at Lakes Area Unlimited Learning on Monday, Feb. 14. at 1:30 p.m. in the Forum Room of Crosby-Ironton High School. Admission is free for members and $5.00 for non-members.
Lakes Area Unlimited Learning promotes the intellectual stimulation of older adults. Its philosophy is “learning without limits,” and it lives that philosophy by offering monthly programs and field trips that are stimulating, interesting and relevant. People join Unlimited Learning for the learning opportunities and stay for the friendships. For more information about membership, contact Sally Ihne at sihnecharter.net or call 218-829-2544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.