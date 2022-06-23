One of the opening issues taken up by the Wahkon City Council at their June meeting was updating the town’s web site. Present at the meeting was Danie Powell (pictured above), a new resident to the Mille lacs area, who asked the Council to consider what she had to offer in terms of developing what she called a “fresh experience” with regard to designing a new web site. After some discussion, the Council agreed to hire Powell to create a new web page for the city and asked her to present a prototype of what that page could look like at the next meeting.
In other action, the Council voted to continue paying their bills on what is termed a “cash basis” rather than moving to an “accrual basis” as is done in some other cities statewide.
The Council also wondered aloud why, when a representative of the EPA paid an unannounced inspection visit to the city of Wahkon, the agency did not also check out some questionable gas set-ups on commercial property within the city limits.
The meeting soon moved to updating the progress of preparing for the city’s 4th of July fireworks and the annual August Wahkon Days Celebration. With the fireworks scheduled to be based off-shore in a small bay just outside Wahkon, the Council wanted to confirm that area boaters and bystanders would be out of harms way during the firing of the projectiles.
As for Wahkon Days, an agenda of the various activities will be forthcoming as the days near for the celebration, and the Council said the town is still looking for coordinators of many of the activities such as the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.