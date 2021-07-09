Richard “Dick” Allen Mains, 84-year-old resident of Princeton, MN passed away peacefully on June 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial gathering will be held from 1-3 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Onamia Vet’s Club in Onamia, MN. Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Dick was born on February 26, 1937, the 10th child of Peter and Margaret (Schnoor) Mains. He attended school in Onamia, MN, served 2 years in the US Army, he worked 39 years for Cronstrom Mfg. in the Twin Cities, and retired from Vanpro Mfg. in Cambridge, MN. Dick’s hobbies included coin collecting, hunting, fishing, and trap shooting. He was a very avid reader and watched many news programs throughout the day. He also enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings games. Dick married his loving wife Jan on June 3, 1972. They just celebrated 49 years together.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Linda Los of Princeton, MN, Scott (Cindy) Cheney of Mora, MN, Kay (Ed) Littleton of Milaca, MN; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Thomas, Elizabeth Cheney, Jeremy Los, Calvin Cheney, Casey Cheney, Kylie Cheney; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ella (Mel) Baumgartner, Linda (Dan) VanRissighem; brothers, Harold (Sonny) Mains, Pete Mains; sisters-in-law, Betty Mains, Alice (Don) Hunt; brothers-in-law, Carl (Barb) Johnson, Duane (Judy) Tretter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen (Cliff) Hanson, Anne (Walt) Gave, Marion (Bob) Brisbane, Betty (Ed) Kram; brothers, Harry (Edith) Mains, Clarence (Jean) Mains, Leonard Mains; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Mains, Wilma Mains, and Joyce Tretter. Dick was truly loved and will be missed by everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.