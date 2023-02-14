The Ripley Memorial Foundation, a donor advised fund at the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota, has awarded 12 multi-year grants to organizations for a total $117,000. In this second year of funding efforts to prevent teen pregnancy, organizations will build on current work to promote access to women’s health education and services using cultural and community strengths so that young women and gender-expansive youth know about their bodies and can make healthy, informed choices as they grow.

In their first year of Ripley funding, organizations shared that general operating support created opportunities for success during challenges such as staffing transitions, the pandemic, and the need to increase education on reproductive justice as a result of Roe v. Wade’s reversal.

