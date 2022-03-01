Effective in mid-February, Riverwood Healthcare Center has adjusted its patient visitor restrictions that have been in place during the recent surge of COVID-19 illness.
One adult visitor, who is symptom-free, will be allowed for patients in the surgery department, emergency room, or hospital. In a 24-hour period, the adult visitor must remain the same person without permission to substitute new visitors one at a time throughout the day, unless a compassionate exception has been granted by the medical staff.
Visiting hours are generally 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must wear face masks, which are available at the front lobby desk.
There will continue to be times when the emergency room is busy with multiple COVID-19 or trauma patients and no visitors will be allowed for a temporary period for the health and safety of all.
To support family connections and communication, Riverwood hospital patients have access to iPads for face-to-face virtual visits.
Visitor restrictions remain in place for clinic patients with no changes. For outpatient appointments for children under age 18 and those with any mental impairment, one person (spouse, parent of a minor or healthcare decision-maker) may escort a patient to an appointment.
Anyone who is sick or displaying flu-like symptoms of a fever, runny nose, cough or sore throat, vomiting or diarrhea is not allowed to visit hospital patients or accompany clinic patients to appointments.
“Our Riverwood staff understands that families and loved ones are an important part of the healing process, and restricting visitors is always a difficult decision,” said Carla Zupko, Riverwood’s chief nursing officer. “During this pandemic, there’s been a need to take extra steps to protect our patients, staff, visitors, and the community. As always, we are ready to make compassionate exceptions when needed.”
