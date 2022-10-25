The Riverwood Healthcare Center Board of Directors recently approved investing in the transition to a new electronic health record system, which has great strategic significance for the organization’s future.

“With the significant cost of the electronic health record transition, we needed to re-evaluate our two major construction projects,” said Riverwood Chief Executive Officer Ken Westman. “It simply was not fiscally responsible or feasible to proceed with three huge projects simultaneously. Our surgery project expansion is underway and will go forward as planned. However, we made the very difficult decision to halt planning for a new McGregor clinic at this time. We do not have an updated timeline for this project.”

