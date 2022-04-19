Riverwood Healthcare Center welcomes Kristina Sorenson as the new pharmacy manager for its pharmacy located in the Paulbeck’s County Market in Aitkin.
Sorenson brings eight years of experience as a pharmacist. She most recently worked as a pharmacy manager at Walgreens in Brainerd. She earned her undergraduate and pharmacy degrees at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
“I was drawn to working at Riverwood because of the focus on collaborative, personalized patient care,” Sorenson said. “Everyone I’ve met is so kind and welcoming.”
Sorenson lives with her husband on a lake in Brainerd where they enjoy fishing, boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, hunting and hiking.
The team at the Riverwood Aitkin Pharmacy also includes Haley Noeldner and Tara Wichterman, pharmacists; Emily Metting and Lisa Nix, pharmacy technicians; and Dixie McCapes and Mary White, pharmacy clerks.
The pharmacy offers a convenient drive-through pick-up window and a no-charge mail-out prescription medication service. Open seven days a week, the pharmacy’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Call the Riverwood Aitkin Pharmacy at 218-429-4344. The pharmacy staff welcomes the opportunity to discuss their services with community members.
Covid-19 testing is also available via the pharmacy’s drive-up window. For an appointment, call Riverwood at 218-927-2157.
Riverwood also operates a retail pharmacy in Garrison, which is co-located with its Garrison clinic. Both pharmacies offer the RxLocal app, which allows customers to request refills, set up reminders, and message directly with the pharmacy staff via their cell phone or other digital device.
