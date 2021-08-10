The Riverwood Healthcare Center Board of Directors has approved moving ahead with two major capital projects that will enhance care for patients well into the future.
Surgery wing addition
The hospital’s surgery department, constructed in 2002 when a new hospital and clinic facility was built on Bunker Hill Drive, is in need of updating and expansion. A number of factors are driving the need for change. These include a growing number of surgeons and surgical specialties and surgical procedures volume, a need for larger operating rooms that can accommodate digital innovation advances, more space for patient education and family waiting, and enhanced patient privacy.
To address these needs, Riverwood plans to build an addition to its hospital for a new surgery wing. The design process with DSGW has begun and will continue for several months. At this time, the organization anticipates that construction on this new wing may start summer 2022 with Kraus-Anderson as the construction contractor.
New McGregor clinic
As announced in 2019, Riverwood will be building a new clinic in McGregor on 16 acres of land purchased along Highway 210. As part of Riverwood’s master facility plan, the design and development of the new clinic facility will start in Spring 2022. Groundbreaking for the clinic is anticipated for Spring or early Summer 2023.
“We are excited to proceed with these two capital projects,” said Cindi Baker, interim chief executive officer for Riverwood. “A new state-of-the-art surgery wing and a larger, more modern McGregor clinic will significantly enhance the care we are able to offer the communities we serve. We will share more details on the status of these projects in the months ahead.”
Riverwood Foundation will launch a capital campaign to support these hospital and clinic expansion projects.
