The Riverwood Healthcare Center Governing Board of Directors has appointed Cindi Baker, Riverwood chief operating officer, as interim chief executive officer to lead the organization for a temporary transition period.
Todd Sandberg, who led the organization as CEO since 2018, left Riverwood to pursue other opportunities effective June 1, 2021.
Baker began serving in the interim CEO role in early June, and previously served in this role for Riverwood for several months in 2018. She will work with the Board of Directors to ensure a successful transition for the leadership of Riverwood into the future.
“As Riverwood’s current chief operating officer, Cindi is fully aware of Riverwood’s current strategic initiatives, and we are confident she will successfully guide Riverwood in the months ahead with her strong leadership skills,” said Board Chair Kathleen Ryan.
Baker, who joined Riverwood as COO in 2016, has devoted her career to health care administration with more than 30 years of progressive leadership experience.
“I’m honored to serve in this interim CEO leadership role,” Baker said. “On behalf of Riverwood, we remain dedicated to excellence in patient care and developing innovative solutions to address emerging changes and needs for the communities we serve.”
The Board is developing a search committee that will identify candidates for Riverwood’s next CEO through a nationwide search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.