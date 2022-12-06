Riverwood Staff Recognition 2022.jpg

On Nov. 10, Riverwood Healthcare Center honored 47 employees and retirees who have celebrated milestone anniversaries or retirement in 2022 at a special dinner at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge. Their collective years of service total 887 years!

Ken Westman, Riverwood CEO, expressed gratitude for the commitment, dedication and compassion shown by the Riverwood staff over the past several years during an incredibly challenging time in the world of health care. He acknowledged that there have been many changes bringing daily challenges, contributing to increased stress, exhaustion and burnout, which are overwhelming at times for the staff.

