On Nov. 10, Riverwood Healthcare Center honored 47 employees and retirees who have celebrated milestone anniversaries or retirement in 2022 at a special dinner at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge. Their collective years of service total 887 years!
Ken Westman, Riverwood CEO, expressed gratitude for the commitment, dedication and compassion shown by the Riverwood staff over the past several years during an incredibly challenging time in the world of health care. He acknowledged that there have been many changes bringing daily challenges, contributing to increased stress, exhaustion and burnout, which are overwhelming at times for the staff.
The program focused on celebrating the honored employees individually and included sharing of valued contributions the respective employees have made to Riverwood over the years.
The milestone anniversaries include nine Riverwood health care providers who have dedicated 10 or more years to serving the Aitkin County and Garrison/Lake Mille Lacs area communities. They include Dr. Don Hughes and Dr. Tom Lawson (30 years); Dr. James Harris and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Janet Larson (25 years); Dr. Tim Arnold and Dr. Jeff Ehnstrom (20 years); Dr. Tim Komoto (15 years); and Nurse Practitioner Lisa Gerhart and Dr. Jessica Hodson (10 years).
Those attending the event, included, from left, front row: Deb Fenstermaker, Lydia Berg, Katie Nelson, Howard Steece, Aleah Peterson, Becky Monse, Lynn Wenzel and Mary Livingston; back row: Lisa Gerhart, John Mateyka, Dr. Jeff Ehnstrom, Dr. Don Hughes, Marcy Mateyka, Jen Ehnstrom, Liz Burns, Kendal Barchus, Angie Kuppich and Monica Bostrom.
Those unable to attend the celebration included Heidi Price, Dr. Tom Lawson, Jackie Perry, Shawn Mackenzie, Janet Larson, Dr. Jim Harris, Cindy Jackson, Kevin Miller, Dr. Tim Arnold, Pam Johnson, Andrelis Kowitz, Cheryl Collins-Parris, Dr. Tim Komoto, Rae Reinhardt, Kelsie Engholm, Nicole Hawkinson, Vicki Breun, Cory Hansel, Dr. Jessica Hodson, Mary Schrupp, Jayne Anderson, Ethel Jaeger, Melonie Laine, Christine Maki, Patty Oxborough, Barb Scherfenberg, Val Thompson, Rhonda Vedder, and Gretchen Wold.
