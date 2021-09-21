While the COVID-19 delta variant continues to widely circulate among local residents, precautions to prevent the spread of the virus remain very important.
Here are some reminders from Riverwood Healthcare Center on procedures to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you need to follow the recommendation for quarantining at home for a specific number of days depending on your situation. Please notify your provider’s office of your result as there are options for virtual visits for upcoming scheduled appointments during the quarantine time.
Seek medical care right away if your illness is getting worse; for example, if you have difficulty breathing. Call your clinic ahead and tell them your symptoms.
If you have COVID-19 or cold-like symptoms (shortness of breath, coughing, runny nose or nasal congestion, fever, body aches, fatigue), you should not come in for a scheduled appointment. Instead, call and reschedule the appointment.
Virtual video appointments are available for those who cannot come into the clinic for an in-person visit or for whom it’s more convenient. To schedule a virtual visit, call our appointments line at 218-927-2157 or toll-free at 888-270-1882.
If you have questions about exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you can find information on what to do at the Minnesota Department of Health website at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/close.html
Riverwood continues to offer COVID-19 testing at its Aitkin clinic, Monday through Friday, by appointment only. Testing for travel purposes is no longer offered at Riverwood during this time of virus surge and heavy demand for testing. For a testing or vaccination appointment, call 844-428-1323.
Sept. 16 virtual forum
Riverwood will offer another virtual forum with Dr. David Taylor, chief medical officer, giving COVID-19 updates on Thurs., Sept. 16, 2:30-3:00 p.m. Questions are encouraged and may be submitted with the online registration at https://rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_alnsoApYTyK6aPXQSJRqjA This forum invitation link is also posted on the COVID-19 page at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org
