Riverwood Healthcare Center is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 16 or older, according to the latest Minnesota vaccine eligibility guidelines that became effective March 30.
Riverwood is scheduling weekly vaccine clinics primarily in Aitkin with some clinics in McGregor as well. To accommodate working individuals and families, vaccine clinics will offer some extended hours into the late afternoon and evenings as well as some Saturdays.
For vaccine appointments, call Riverwood at (844) 428-1323, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are open to anyone on a first come/first serve basis; you do not need to be a Riverwood patient.
“We anticipate scheduling vaccine clinics weekly through April and May as needed to meet the demand,” said Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood chief medical officer. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. We can all do our part to end this pandemic and get back to normal life and the activities we’ve been missing.”
For families considering COVID-19 vaccination, Riverwood will vaccinate those ages 16 to 17 with the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved for this age group.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to people at no cost. However, health care providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the vaccine to someone. This means that you may be asked for your insurance information when you get the vaccine. You can still get the vaccine if you do not have insurance and/or cannot pay the administration fee. COVID-19 update forum
Riverwood continues to offer virtual forums with COVID-19 updates from Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood chief medical officer, several times monthly. The next forum will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2:30-3:00 p.m. The short presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Questions may be submitted in advance with the Zoom registration or via chat during the presentation. Register at rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a1qE-C4FRFittiEfAKbmpg
This invitation link is posted on Riverwood’s Facebook page and on the COVID-19 page of its website at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.