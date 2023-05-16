Lisa Old, RN

Lisa Old, RN, with her DAISY award.

Riverwood Healthcare Center participates in the DAISY Award honoring exemplary nurses who have been recognized by a patient for their extraordinary act of compassion or a relationship that they have created with a patient that truly made a difference.  The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. 

The latest DAISY award recipient at Riverwood is Lisa Old, a registered nurse for Riverwood’s infusion center, which offers outpatient chemotherapy, immunotherapy and other IV medications.  Working as a registered nurse for 39 years, she has spent most of her career working with oncology and infusion therapy patients, with the past five years working at Riverwood.

