Riverwood Healthcare Center is launching a new award program to honor nurses who provide extraordinary care to patients and their families.
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Award® for Extraordinary Nurses is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died at age 33 from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
“We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” said Carol Velasquez, interim chief nursing officer at Riverwood. “Nurses are heroes every day. It is important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and the DAISY Foundation provides a wonderful way for us to do that. We invite any patient who is thankful for receiving outstanding nursing care at Riverwood to nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award. We hope to grant our first award this summer once we start to receive nominations.”
Nomination forms will be made available in Riverwood’s clinic lobbies and included in inpatient packets. The form is also available for downloading at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org (click on News & Events, DAISY Award news release) or by contacting Angie Kuppich at (218) 927-5501 or akuppich@rwhealth.org
A Nomination Committee composed of Riverwood employees and community members will review the nominations and select a Daisy Award winner three times a year. The committee includes Racheal Jacobson, April Bourdage, Rose Appel, Amy Biever, Lara Max, Carol Velasquez and Pastor Dawn Houser. The nurse will be honored with special recognition and announced to the community.
The DAISY Award is an initiative of the DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, the DAISY Foundation offers the DAISY Team Award to recognize an entire team of nurses, the DAISY Nurse Leader Award, J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, the DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and the DAISY in Training Award for nursing students.
To learn more, visit www.DAISYFoundation.org or watch the video at https://vimeo.com/287707346
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.