Riverwood Healthcare Center is pleased to introduce a new team of physicians to provide ear, nose and throat care at its specialty clinic in Aitkin. Dr. Kurtis Waters and Dr. Ethan Kraft of Advanced Specialty Associates, will see patients at Riverwood’s specialty clinic in Aitkin several days a month, beginning in January 2023. 

Otolaryngology (also known as ear, nose and throat, or ENT) is the branch of medicine that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of ear, nose, throat, head and neck conditions.  

