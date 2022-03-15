Riverwood Healthcare Center is introducing a new annual scholarship with awards to eligible high school students in the Aitkin County community (Aitkin, Hill City and McGregor schools) and/or current employees who wish to pursue a degree in health care.
In 2022, applications are open to students wishing to pursue a career as a medical laboratory tech and/or surgical tech.
“Our hope is that in the future, students will return to work in the communities we serve,” said Lee Reichenbach, chief human resources officer at Riverwood.
Scholarship awards criteria
Scholarships to cover costs associated with completing the degree program including, but not limited to, tuition, books and fees.
All applicants will be ranked through the application process including their personal statements, letters of recommendation and required interview(s) with the scholarship selection committee.
Scholarship Selection Committee’s immediate family are not eligible for the scholarship.
Late applications will not be accepted.
This scholarship is open to students, without respect to race, creed, national origin or any other legally protected class.
How to apply
To see the eligibility guidelines and application for the medical lab tech or surgical tech scholarship go to www.riverwoodhealthcare.org homepage and click on News & Events, Medical Lab or Surgical Tech Scholarship open for applications. Questions may be directed to Christy Hammer, Education Coordinator, Riverwood Human Resources, at 218-927-8282 or chammer@rwhealth.org
Scholarship applications are due March 31 and awards will be made in May
