In compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Services rule that was issued Nov. 5, Riverwood Healthcare Center is requiring all staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Because of their proven effectiveness at preventing COVID-19, vaccines remain the safest way to protect our patients, our staff and the community,” said Cindi Baker, interim chief executive officer for Riverwood. “Vaccination is especially important for our health care workers whose duty it is to protect critically ill patients. With community transmission on the rise across our region due to the contagious delta variant, the need for vaccination continues to be very important.”
No later than December 5, 2021, Riverwood staff members must have received, at a minimum, the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a single dose COVID-19 vaccine prior to providing any care, treatment or other services for Riverwood and/or its patients.
The vaccination requirement applies to staff members who provide any care, treatment or other services for the hospital and/or its patients regardless of clinical responsibility or patient contact.
Riverwood will make reasonable accommodations for employees who are qualified individuals with medical exemptions and for individuals with sincerely held religious beliefs or practices that prohibit them from being vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, Riverwood will grant employees an extension of time to comply where their COVID-19 vaccination must be temporarily delayed due to clinical precautions and considerations.
