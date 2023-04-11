Riverwood prescriptions.jpg

Prescription dispenser

Pictured with the InstyMeds machine are Riverwood pharmacy team members, from left - Spencer Page, Lisa Ferguson, Stacy Mross-Smith, Travis Sporre and Judy Fossum

 Image Courtesy of Riverwood Healthcare

Riverwood Healthcare Center offers quick access for patients to prescription medications via the InstyMeds Dispenser, an automated prescription dispensing cabinet, which is located in the family waiting lobby next to the emergency room.

Riverwood Pharmacy Director Spencer Page explains: “It’s like a vending machine for prescription drugs, containing many common acute care medications in common amounts. For example, the machine includes antibiotics to treat an infection, but not medications that would be taken on an ongoing basis, such as for diabetes or heart disease.”

