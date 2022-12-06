Riverwood Healthcare Center participates in the DAISY Award honoring extraordinary nurses who have been recognized by a patient for their extraordinary act of compassion or a relationship that they have created with a patient that truly made a difference. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
Another 2022 DAISY award recipient is Marcy Mateyka, a registered nurse care manager at Riverwood’s Aitkin primary care clinic. She has worked in the medical field since she graduated high school. She spent nine years in the U.S. Air Force as an EMT/medical technician and then pursued nursing education and worked as a medical assistant and licensed practical nurse. She completed her registered nurse degree in 2014. She has worked at Riverwood for more than 20 years, taking some time out to raise her children, Alex and Hannah.
Joan Tidholm nominated Marcy Matekya and shared these comments on her nomination form: “Marcy has helped me so much over the past few years when I’ve been sick and following the death of my husband. She calls regularly and is ready to talk anytime. When I have a clinic appointment, she will be waiting for me with a big smile and that’s a nice comfort. She really is a very special person.”
April Bourdage, care integration services manager at Riverwood, comments: “Marcy is always there encouraging us all to be our best and working hard to not let the sun set on any opportunities. She does whatever she can to warm the hearts of others and give hope to our patients. Our teams consistently say how she is always willing to help, she is positive no matter the situation, dedicated, calm, quiet and professional.”
Marcy has lived with her husband, John, pharmacy manager at Riverwood’s Garrison pharmacy, in the Aitkin area since 2005.
“On behalf of Riverwood, we are very pleased to recognize Marcy as our third DAISY Award winner,” said Riverwood Chief Nursing Officer Carla Zupko. “We encourage patients to nominate other nurses who have delivered outstanding care for the DAISY award, which we give out once a quarter.”
Nomination forms are available in Riverwood’s clinic lobbies and included in inpatient packets. The form is also available for downloading at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org (click on News & Events, DAISY Award news release) or by contacting Michelle Gauthier at (218) 927-2121 or mgauthier@rwhealth.org
About the DAISY Award
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of diopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org
