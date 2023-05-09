Riverwood Healthcare has purchased the McGregor Pharmacy, effective April 20, 2023, offering pharmacy customers the same location and enhanced, high-quality services.

“We’re excited to extend our pharmacy services to the McGregor community,” says Spencer Page, director of Riverwood’s Pharmacy Department. “Pharmacy customers can expect the same caring and personalized approach to services that Riverwood provides its clinic and hospital patients.”

