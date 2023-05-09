Riverwood Healthcare has purchased the McGregor Pharmacy, effective April 20, 2023, offering pharmacy customers the same location and enhanced, high-quality services.
“We’re excited to extend our pharmacy services to the McGregor community,” says Spencer Page, director of Riverwood’s Pharmacy Department. “Pharmacy customers can expect the same caring and personalized approach to services that Riverwood provides its clinic and hospital patients.”
Pharmacy hours remain Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Current services will be retained, including free mail out of prescription medications and free delivery of prescription medications to in-town residents. Medication information and personalized counseling will be offered to customers as needed. The pharmacy will continue to operate as a full-service retail pharmacy, offering over-the-counter drugs as well as prescription medications.
Ken Westman, CEO states, “Riverwood continues to build out comprehensive care and services to our patients in the communities we serve. Taking ownership of the McGregor Pharmacy is a great patient satisfier offering specialized pharmaceutical services and convenience for our McGregor patients. This is just one more way we deliver exceptional healthcare into the future.”
The Riverwood McGregor Pharmacy is located at 241 West Highway 210. Contact the pharmacy at 218-768-4165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.