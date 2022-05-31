With pandemic pressures, life changes and busy work schedules today, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or unable to cope with mental or emotional pressure.
Riverwood Healthcare Center is hosting a virtual forum via Zoom called “Mental Health Matters: Taking Time for Self-Care” on Thurs., May 26, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
This program will include a virtual presentation from Dr. Marcos A. Moreno, resident physician, Department of Psychiatry at Yale University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Developmental Neuroscience from Cornell University and earned his medical degree from University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences. His research in the areas of public health, addiction medicine and translation neuroscience has been published in the Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine over the past year.
“Self-care means taking the time to do things that help you live well and improve both your physical health and mental health,” Dr. Moreno said. “When it comes to your mental health, self-care can help you manage stress, lower your risk of illness, and increase your energy.”
Following the presentation by Dr. Moreno, the program will feature a robust question-and-answer period with a panel of speakers. One of the panelists, Madisen Kuppich, BSN, RN, works in interventional psychiatry at Yale Psychiatric Hospital. She has a local connection as the daughter of Angie and Tom Kuppich of Aitkin.
Other panelists include Janet Larson, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with Riverwood’s Behavioral Health Clinic; Dr. Melissa Herbranson, family medicine physician; and Stacey Durgin Smith, health educator with Aitkin County Public Health. Dr. David Taylor, chief medical officer at Riverwood, will moderate this virtual event.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.