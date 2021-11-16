Riverwood Healthcare Center will not offer monoclonal antibodies treatment for COVID-19 patients at this time due to staffing concerns.
“We’ve been offering the monoclonal antibodies infusion treatment for the past year, but with a large increase in the number of referrals of Covid patients this fall, we no longer have enough specially trained nursing staff to provide this service,” said Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood chief medical officer. “We will refer any patients in need of this treatment to other area health care centers that offer it.”
Monoclonal antibodies are given through an IV to keep COVID-19 symptoms from getting worse. This treatment can be effective at decreasing hospitalization rates and progression to severe disease and death for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
Reflux, heartburn solutions virtual seminar
Suffering from chronic heartburn or reflux disease? Advanced technology and treatment is available right here in Aitkin.
Learn more at a “Solutions for Reflux and Heartburn” virtual seminar on Tues., Nov. 16, 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. Dr. Andrew Loveitt, reflux specialist with the Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn Center (MRHC), and Physician Assistant T. J. Hirsch will provide an overview of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and how it can be treated. They will discuss minimally invasive procedures and comprehensive follow-up care available at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
GERD is caused by a weak valve between the esophagus and the stomach, which allows acid, bile and stomach contents, to flow into the esophagus. This creates heartburn and can cause damage to the lining of the esophagus, which can lead to esophageal cancer. In addition to heartburn, GERD sufferers experience regurgitation, hoarseness, persistent cough, asthma, bad breath, sleep disturbance, and tooth erosion.
The virtual seminar will be offered via Zoom. Register in advance with an opportunity to submit a question at https://rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0_MHwf0OSv-pSGvGK1XD0g After registering, participants receive a confirmation email with information on joining the seminar. Access the registration link at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org and click on News & Events, then the virtual seminar news release.
For more information or to request an appointment for reflux and heartburn care, call MRHC Nurse Coordinator Dawn Harcey at 218-429-3930. View informational videos on GERD care at https://riverwoodhealthcare.org/specialties/reflux-and-heartburn/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.