Riverwood Healthcare Center is offering a virtual forum on COVID-19 and the delta variant, the most dominant strain of the virus that is circulating locally and worldwide.
This forum will be offered via Zoom on Thurs., Aug. 19, 2:30-3:00 p.m. Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood’s chief medical officer who has presented a series of COVID-19 forums in the past year, will do a brief presentation with the latest updates on COVID-19 and what is known about the growing spread and impact of the delta variant. He will answer questions submitted at registration and via chat during the program.
Sign up for the forum with an opportunity to submit questions in advance at https://rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pzNeszlBT4qB61DqBPmk2g
This forum invitation link is posted on Riverwood’s website; simply click on the COVID-19 link at the top of the homepage to see forum invitations and recordings, vaccine information and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.