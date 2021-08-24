Given that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Aitkin County and statewide, Riverwood Healthcare Center is sharing this reminder of its visitor restrictions that remain in place during the pandemic.
For those hospitalized patients, including the ICU, one to two adult visitors may be allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Children under age 18 are not allowed to visit at this time.
Obstetric patients may have one visitor age 18 or older with no time restrictions. Surgical patients may have one visitor.
For those patients requiring emergency care, one family member may be allowed into the ER depending on the individual circumstances, including end-of-life care.
For appointments, if necessary due to mental or physical disability or other health-related factors, one person (spouse, parent of a minor or healthcare decision-maker) may escort a patient to their outpatient or clinic appointment.
Those who are sick or displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to visit hospital patients or accompany clinic patients to appointments.
Allowing visitors or not is always subject to nurse or provider discretion, and compassionate exceptions are made as needed. However, there are times when it is not feasible or appropriate to have a visitor in the room or department.
As in all health care facilities, masks are still required among everyone within Riverwood’s hospital and clinics. Masks may be requested at front desk reception areas. All visitors and patients continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
