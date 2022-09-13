This fall, Obstetrician/Gynecologist Alisha Lindberg, M.D., joins Riverwood Healthcare Center’s specialty care medical staff in Aitkin.
A Minnesota native from Scandia, Dr. Lindberg earned her medical degree at the University of Minnesota, completing a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from the University of Minnesota-Morris.
“I’m passionate about comprehensive women’s healthcare,” said Dr. Lindberg. “I have a specific interest in family planning, adolescent gynecology, infertility, and high-risk obstetrics. I enjoy educating patients to help them make the best decisions regarding their health and wellness.”
During her medical school education, Dr. Lindberg participated in medical mission trips to Santiago, Dominican Republic, and Jalapa, Nicaragua. She also rotated in San Jose, and Costa Rica. She has served as a volunteer prenatal educator at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, Wisc., and contributed to the Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite Initiative there.
Away from work, Dr. Lindberg enjoys outdoor activities, hiking with her dogs, cycling, yoga, and shopping farmers markets. She and her husband, Ben, have one daughter, Lyla.
For an appointment with Dr. Lindberg, call Riverwood’s specialty clinic at 218-927-5566.
