Urologist Matthew Watson, D.O., will join the medical staff of Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin in August.

Dr. Watson will provide state-of-the-art care in the diagnosis, treatment and management of both male and female urinary tract conditions and reproductive issues. Care will include screening, diagnostic evaluation, the full spectrum of clinical urology, in-clinic procedures and surgery including robotic-assisted surgery.

