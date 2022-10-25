Riverwood Healthcare Center is pleased to welcome Matt Foman, a third-year medical student at the University of Minnesota Medical School, who is participating in the Rural Physician Associate Program (RPAP).
Through the RPAP program, a third-year medical student lives in a rural community for nine months and participates in rotations of hospital and clinic care of patients under the supervision of local physicians. In October, Foman began seeing patients with Dr. Don Hughes, Riverwood Family Practice physician who acts as the primary mentor and trainer for resident physicians and medical students at Riverwood.
In the months ahead, Foman will also learn about obstetrics and gynecology care and spend time observing surgical care from local surgeons. He will see patients in clinic, hospital, emergency room, nursing homes, hospice and within the community.
A native of St. Paul, Minn., Foman completed his undergraduate degree in Health and Societies at the University of Pennsylvania.
“I believe there is something to learn from each patient I meet,” Foman said. “As a medical student at Riverwood, it is my goal to listen, support and advocate for all patients in making the decisions that help them to live the healthiest and most fulfilling lives possible.”
Matt Foman will work at Riverwood through the end of June 2023. He loves anything outdoors, including biking, cross-country skiing, kayaking and backpacking.
