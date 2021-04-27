Robert “Bob” Wayne Skogen, 77

Robert “Bob” Wayne Skogen, age 77, was born on October 28, 1943 to C. Selmer and Elizabeth Skogen at home in Isle, Minn. and died on April 17, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Bob’s greatest passion in life was serving Jesus his Savior and he loved Him more than anything in this world. He blessed the lives of those he met and always put everyone else first! Bob began his walk with Jesus while attending Faith Lutheran Church as a child, and in his teens became a life-long member of Isle Baptist Church.
Bob attended school in Isle and graduated from IHS in 1961. He was in business early with a popcorn wagon in late high school and a grocery store right after graduation. Bob married Bonnie Nelson on April 3, 1965 at Isle Baptist Church. He worked for his father-in-law, Roy, at Quackenbush Industries until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in the fall of 1965 and served from January, 1966-1969 in Fort Benning, GA and Anchorage, AK. Bob and Bonnie returned to live in Mora, MN, where he worked at Holiday Grocery and Tracy was born in 1969. They returned to Isle and lived at Wolf’s Resort. He commuted to work at Amoco and cooked at the Sportsman’s Cafe both in Mora. Jeff was born in 1971 and that fall Bob enlisted in the U. S. Air Force. He served from 1971-1975 in Great Falls, MT, Tin City, AK, and Grand Forks, ND. Bob moved the family to St. Francis, MN in 1975 where he attended Anoka Tech cooking school. He cooked at various locations and also worked as a sanitation engineer. The family returned home to Isle in 1979. Lanisha was a wonderful surprise, born in 1981. He again worked at Holiday in Mora and soon began his famous thrift store, Bob’s Discount, on main street Isle, where he not only sold goods, but served coffee and provided Christian fellowship. Bob, Bonnie, Clark and Judy Shimer transformed a former auto body shop into The Gathering Place restaurant, now known as the Country Corner Cafe. He worked for Lakeland Industries in 1994 when he suffered the massive heart attack that started his 27-year journey of heart failure. He fought hard to live for his family and chose the insertion of the LVAD (Left Ventricular Assist Device) Heart Pump in February 2019, which gave everyone an additional 2 years and 2 months of precious time with him.
Bob spent his 27 years of disability caring for others. He loved sharing the love of Jesus! He would call friends and family, visit at local restaurants, and spent most of his days caring for his family. He was the BEST husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and loved the family pets tremendously!
Bob is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three children, Tracy (Kevin) Shimer, Jeff (Suzanne) Skogen, and Lanisha (Peter) Pojanowski; 13 grandchildren, Korey, Kelcee (Austin), Violet, Kallan, Lizzie, Will, Aidan, Charlie, Abigail, Jack, Henry, Elizabeth, and Luke; six granddogs, Dozer, Tuff, Lucy, Dixie, Ike, and Reba; four siblings, Lyle (Phyllis) Skogen of Isle, Larry (Dody) Skogen of Naples, FL, Ray (Marcia) Skogen of Long Beach, MS, and Sally (Tim) Miller of Isle; and many beloved nieces and nephews, and a multitude of wonderful friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Selmer and Liz Skogen, parent-in-laws, Roy and Vi Nelson, brother Clyde and wife Phyllis Skogen, and niece, Lissa Miller.
Bob’s wishes were to gift his body to science at the University of MN so others could learn from him.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at Isle Public School with fellowship time following at Isle Baptist Church in Isle, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Military Honors provided by Isle Area Honor Guard.
Cremation Services provided by University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.
Family floral arrangements provided by Willows of Eden Floral, Hinckley, MN
