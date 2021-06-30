A Celebration of Life service will be held for Robert Crace on Wednesday, July 14 at Faith Lutheran Church in Isle. Visitation hour is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday followed by the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 71, Isle, MN 56342, in memory of Robert Crace or Centracare Cancer Center, 1900 Centracare Circle, Suite 1600, St. Cloud, MN 56303. Please indicate that is should be used for lung cancer research in memory of Robert Crace.
