The latest robotic technology for knee replacement procedures is now available at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. Dr. Erik Severson, Riverwood Healthcare Center’s fellowship-trained hip and knee reconstruction surgeon, performed the first robotic assisted knee replacement surgery at Riverwood with the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution in January. This robotic equipment helps orthopaedic surgeons perform knee replacement surgery that is tailored to each patient, supporting improved outcomes with faster recovery.
A knee replacement is a surgical procedure that involves replacing a patient’s damaged knee joint with a synthetic implant. The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution uses an infrared camera and optical trackers to create a surgical blueprint for each individual patient’s unique anatomy. This technology allows the surgeon to remove damaged bone with greater accuracy and create a better fit for the implant than a traditional knee replacement.
Dr. Severson is one of the first orthopaedic surgeons in the nation to be performing knee replacement surgery with the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution. During the procedure, Dr. Severson retains complete control while the VELYS system provides real-time data that aids in greater accuracy and precision.
“This robotic technology assists surgeons with pre-surgical planning, intraoperative real-time feedback, and ability to verify soft tissue tension/gap balance and overall leg alignment,” Dr. Severson explained. “This is unique technology as compared to robotic surgery platforms used over the past decade.”
“The reason I’m so excited about this particular robotic technology is because despite doing the very best we can, there is still a small percentage of patients experiencing residual pain after what seems like successful knee surgery,” Dr. Severson added. “Our hope is that this new technology markedly decreases the percentage of patients we see that are generally unhappy with their knee replacement for reasons we’ve been unable to explain. It would be great if we could achieve the same high patient satisfaction with knee replacement outcomes that we see for hip replacement patients.”
Dr. Severson is working with DePuy/Johnson & Johnson as this new technology is introduced to the broader orthopaedic community and will be instrumental in training other surgeons around the country in how to use and implement the VELYS robot in their practices.
Riverwood’s surgical services team plays a critical role in supporting robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries.
“Our surgical services team trained with the VELYS robot in December, including perfecting positioning of the assistive device during a knee replacement procedure and a specialized post-operative pain management system that uses compression and ice,” explained Wendy Ryan, director of Riverwood’s Surgical Services. “We are excited to help deliver improved outcomes and faster recovery times for our patients and the community we serve.”
In addition to Dr. Severson, the orthopaedic surgeon team at Riverwood includes Dr. Jeffrey Klassen and Dr. Susan Moen. While Dr. Severson focuses on joint care for hips and knees, Dr. Klassen’s specialty area is shoulders and elbows, and Dr. Moen offers care for hand, wrist and elbow conditions. For an appointment for orthopaedic care at Riverwood, call 218-927-5181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.