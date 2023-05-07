news.messenger@apgecm.com 

Prior to their first baseball game of the season last Tuesday against Braham, Mille Lacs Raiders varsity coach Tyler Soderstrom said this to his troupers, “You’ve just finished three weeks of practice mostly inside because of poor weather and today is our first chance to play outside in beautiful conditions, so let’s take advantage of this opportunity and play well.” Indeed, the Raiders had been “snowed out” of their first nine scheduled games this spring, and April 25 was a perfect day weather-wise for their game. Mille Lacs played well against one of the best teams in the Great River Conference, but came up one run short of a win. 

