Prior to their first baseball game of the season last Tuesday against Braham, Mille Lacs Raiders varsity coach Tyler Soderstrom said this to his troupers, “You’ve just finished three weeks of practice mostly inside because of poor weather and today is our first chance to play outside in beautiful conditions, so let’s take advantage of this opportunity and play well.” Indeed, the Raiders had been “snowed out” of their first nine scheduled games this spring, and April 25 was a perfect day weather-wise for their game. Mille Lacs played well against one of the best teams in the Great River Conference, but came up one run short of a win.
Two days later, the Raiders hosted the Pine City Dragons in a double header featuring two five-inning games, which they lost, then brought their overall record to 0-4 with a loss to Hill City on Friday, April 28.
Braham
“It was a good game. Our guys did not hit well, but the hits they got were timely and our three pitchers did a great job,” were the words Mille Lacs Raider coach Tyler Soderstrom used to describe his team’s 4-3 loss to the Braham Bombers in the Raiders first game of the season on April 25.
The Raiders took a one-run lead in the first inning when lead-off batter Jacob Gallion was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third and scored on Cole Dangers’ sac fly to deep center field. The Raiders then scored two runs in the fifth inning on Eric Pederson’s two-run, two-out single scoring Gallion and Josiah Mueller who had each singled.
Mille Lacs wound up sending three pitchers to the mound, including Pederson who in 3.1 innings gave up four runs, on two hits and struck out six, giving way to Sam Hebeisen who gave up no runs and one hit and struck out four in his 1.2 innings followed by Gallion who tossed a perfect final inning striking out one.
The key to the win for Braham may have centered around their ace pitcher, Caleb Schusted who struck out 17 of the 23 batters he faced and gave up no walks.
Mille Lacs 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 3
Braham 0 1 2 1 0 0 -- 4
Pine City
Mille Lacs pitcher Thomas Schleis pitched a strong five innings in the opening game of a double-header against the Pine City Dragons on April 27, giving up four runs (none of them earned) and allowing just four hits, striking out two and issuing two walks, but got the 4-1 loss since the Raiders could come up with just one run on one hit and their defense committed three costly errors.
Pine City 1 0 0 3 0 4
Mille Lacs 0 0 1 0 1 1
Pine City
In the second game of the double-header against Pine City, the Dragons jumped on Mille Lacs starting pitcher to score six runs in the first inning and wound up winning, 10-5.
Mille Lacs 1 1 3 0 0 5
Pine City 6 1 1 2 -- 10
Hill City
Even though Mille Lacs pitching gave up only three hits, they combined to walk 14 batters leading to a 13-3 loss to the Hill City Hornets in a game called after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Just six of the Hornets 13 runs were earned thanks in part to three errors by the Raiders.
