There’s no story like a dog story that captures peoples’ hearts and brings out the best in all of us.
Recently on Facebook, a very special dog going through a difficult period tugged the Mille Lacs community’s heartstrings and made an indelible mark on those who waited, watched, prayed, donated and rooted this puppy along.
His name is George. Or he was George. Now he’s Magnus, situated with his forever family in a wonderful home. That’s the happy ending to a heart-wrenching beginning.
On the evening of Sept. 6, the Mille Lacs County Animal Care and Protection (MLCACP) posted a picture of an emaciated, unnamed dog, who was found in a ditch near the Mille Lacs and Crow Wing Counties border. A family called the sheriff’s department; they believed the pup was injured or sick. A deputy alerted MLCACP, and they started toward Garrison to check out the situation.
In a phone interview, Michelle Russell recounted that it took them about 45 minutes to get to the pup’s location – he hadn’t moved from the ditch. Russell said that was “alarming.” The family who found him had tried giving him some chicken and rice, but he refused it.
That was another indication something was very off, Russell said, especially given how bare-bones the puppy was. “Normally [dogs like that] eat your buttons off,” she said. For days after a rescue, they can expel foreign objects, because they simply were that desperate for food.
It quickly became clear that the pup didn’t have much mobility either. He only moved his head. Russell said he was so observant, but not very responsive. That first night, he was not standing very well, nor was he eating, but they were able to get him to drink some water. They managed to squirt some wet food in his mouth that they mixed with water overnight. Russell decided to call the pup “George.”
She posted to Facebook, knowing George was going to need lots of help. He had a collar but no chip. “We needed all the good juju we could get,” Russell said in an interview. Overnight, she kept talking to George, urging him to hold on, to not give up.
People on Facebook felt similarly. MLCACP’s initial post about George, a general call to help locate his owners with an update from the vet, garnered 221 reactions and 331 shares across the social media platform. Their second post about George gained 574 reactions from people and over 100 comments sending their well wishes, prayers and love to George. Many people wanted to know how they could help and what donations were needed for him.
The next day at the vet, the news felt dire. “George is in critical condition, emaciated and very weak,” the assessment read. Despite that, George was giving signs of wanting to fight for his life by gently wagging his tail and perking up his head. The vet believed him to be about six months in age, and he only weighed 17 pounds. The next 48 hours were to be crucial. The main thing, Russell said, was getting him to eat something. Their post to Facebook said, “The next 48 hours are critical in determining the next steps to take. Please continue your happy thoughts, prayers and good wishes – we are reading all of the messages to gentle George. Thank you to all for caring.”
Russell recalled how, at animal protection, they would “stand him up once in a while,” and saw how was “really wobbly.” At that point, George couldn’t walk. Everyone took turns holding him, Russell said. No matter what happened to him in the past or what was going to happen in the next 48 hours, they wanted him to know, “You’re loved tremendously.”
After a long day, Russell posted an update to Facebook: “Sweet George is tucked in for the night. We are so happy that we were able to get a small amount of his prescription canned food into him this afternoon/evening – and it stayed in.” She added, “When we had him outside to get fresh air, one of our posse made kissing noises and he turned around and wagged his tail a small bit.” George wasn’t done with this life.
The next morning, Sept. 8, a huge breakthrough. In all caps, on Facebook, “GEORGE IS EATING CHICKEN!!” Russell remembered that morning, how she had some chicken smell on her hands from a different feeding. He sniffed at her hand as if he were interested. Russell got excited, grabbed some chicken on hand, and he ate it. It was monumental and essential for his improvement. From there, Russell said, “It was a shock of how fast he was improving,” but “he still had a long road.”
MLCACP also recorded George’s first kisses that day to a lucky cuddler.
Russell shared that they only see dogs in that horrible condition maybe once or twice a year – and it’s never easy. But with George – “it was shocking to see him like that.”
And despite that, despite the unknown challenges and hardships George had faced before getting the help he needed – after all the trauma and heartbreak, George still loved humans. That, Russell said, moves her.
After George finally took some good bites of chicken, the next day, he got some more subcutaneous fluids to aid his body. Their post to Facebook shared how he was “handing out kisses left and right,” and comments under the picture of George started to take note of his improvements, too. “He looks so much better! Thank you for all your love and care,” Leah Palmer wrote. Others said he looked “brighter” and “cleaner.” MLCACP also shared a video of the pup taking some steps and wagging his tail.
The community showed up for George in big ways – not only with all the love and support shown over Facebook, comments that the team at MLCACP read to George, but with phone calls and donations and an eagerness to show this special dog he is still wanted and loved, even from those outside the Mille Lacs community and outside the state.
Supporters in the community gave blankets and treats, dog toys and beds and food – “to have everyone rooting for him and wanting to help,” Russell said, was a testament to how special the dog- and animal-loving community is.
On Sept. 10, the group posted a sweet picture of George “acting silly” – his head tilted, his ears flopped over, those irresistible puppy eyes working their magic. Not only that, but he gave a tiny bark, the first time the team heard him. The post received 758 reactions, and you can imagine the gushiness of George’s cuteness in the comments below.
The next day, they shared another picture of George and said, “Here is how much precious George is improving after a few days of groceries in his belly, fluids and eye meds. His eyelids are not rolling in as much, and he does not have all the irritation from the eyelashes and eye boogers clouding his eyes. What a relief for him.” Under it, 764 people reacted. Vicki Benson commented, “A totally different puppy. Thank you for giving this handsome guy a whole new awesome future.”
Donations from the community made that awesome future a reality. People gave eggs and money, unflavored yogurt, sardines in water, sometimes anonymously. “It was amazing how much people wanted to help,” Russell said. “I can’t even describe how good that felt … That’s what pulled him through.”
George continued to find his voice – on Sept. 13, he gave “big boy barks” at a blanket blowing in the breeze, a huge improvement from the small barks he could give only days before. Later that day, they reported that he “can now jump up in little bounces, shake his head and his toy without falling over … He plays in super short spurts – but we will take it as a win!”
Next day, he had a weigh-in. In one week, after initially being weighed at 17.8 pounds, he weighed 27.4 pounds. “He handled all the attention, pets, kisses and cuddles like a true pro” at the vet, they said on Facebook.
He even began to run – more “like a toddler that is learning to run” – but he was trying nonetheless. “His run is not very fast since he is working so hard to stay upright and still building muscles.”
That update was posted on Sept. 15. The kennel was beginning to think about George’s forever home, but they wanted him in better shape before releasing him. Russell shared they wanted him eating kibble, and to have a more normal and stable feeding schedule. Early on, he was eating five to seven times a day, just small spurts. They also wanted to see that his stools would stay solid after the regimen of antibiotics and worm medications fell off. Not only that, but Mille Lacs County requires a 10-day stray hold; because of George’s circumstances, he also was in a quarantine for a time, which prevented anyone outside the kennel from being able to come in and help.
In the next few days, MLCACP kept posting updates about George’s progress as he gained strength. Applications to adopt George came flooding in. Russell said they never officially counted, but their Facebook Messenger inbox was filled up. She shared it was “a large amount” for a shelter their size. Volunteers helped sift through the applications, and one stuck out among the rest.
Russell shared about the Forseth family. Ty, a young man, was involved in a car accident resulting in a traumatic brain injury. “He needed a companion,” Russell said. It was clear from the first meeting they had for an interview that this family would be an “amazing fit” for George.
The shelter expected that it could be up to two weeks before George could join his new forever family. But within the week, George improved even more; he was finally “doing things that normal puppies do.” Though he was still gaining strength and weight, it was time for George to bid his shelter family goodbye.
Before his forever family was found, those at the shelter knew it was going to be an emotional goodbye. “There will be tears shed when this boy leaves for his next exciting adventure with his new forever family … He has made such a huge impression on our hearts.”
On Sept. 26, MLCACP posted, “We can never thank all of you enough [for] coming together for this once fragile boy. This strong boy is now moved on to a new adventure with his forever family because of ALL of you!!” They also shared his new name, Magnus.
The post garnered 840 reactions, 92 comments, and it was shared 21 times.
Magnus is settling into his new home fantastically. Mom Jill Forseth shared in an email, “This pup is absolutely amazing and in just the last week our whole family has fallen in love.”
She also shared that the car accident with Ty happened when he was 10 years old. Daily head pains and nausea made worse by bright lights and smells and sounds keep Ty mostly confined to home. “Magnus makes Ty’s world so much bigger,” Jill said. And as Magnus continues his journey of gaining strength, he has Ty with him as his forever companion.
Jill and Ty have started an Instagram account to document Magnus’ progress. You can follow it @magnustheedog. Part of what they hope to do is inform people about what animal protection does. “The amount of care, compassion, empathy and time they commit to improving the lives of animals should be highlighted. I hope to include other success stories on Instagram too.”
Russell is “just so happy” to see Magnus doing so well with a wonderful family. It’s also incredible to have witnessed the community rally behind Magnus. Helping animals, it’s what the shelter does. “When the dogs come in, even if he’s a stray, they’re still a guest. … You’re hoping that the owner is out there looking for them.” After Magnus left, the team was “exhausted” from the emotional stress, but they would do it all again in a heartbeat. And they continue to do just that.
If you would like to donate to help cover the costs of Magnus’ vet bills, and others like him, you can mail a check to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and put “Animal Control Donation” in the memo. Currently the sheriff’s office handles all vet bills accrued by MLCACP, and the county hopes to set up an account to receive donations for ongoing costs in the future. Donations can be mailed to 640 3rd St SE, Milaca, MN 56353.
