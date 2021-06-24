Alyssa Wolf has been with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office since November of 2017, and is the first female to pass the required field training and work as a road deputy for the County. Two other female road deputies, Kate Johnson and Emily Nieves, have followed a similar path and are now deputies as well.
Beyond meeting the requirements for being an officer, Wolf comes with a background as a child protection social worker. “My goal for my law enforcement career is to eventually become an investigator and work with child and family crimes,” said Wolf. “I have found that helping families be and stay safe is a real passion of mine.”
Wolf also has a strong desire to help address mental health within the department. She has been to training on mental health initiatives and has read numerous books to better understand what officers experience and positive ways to cope and process it all.
“Deputies are not the only ones affected; our friends and family also change and are on the journey of our careers as well … their continued support and grace are appreciated more than they know,” said Wolf.
She said her goal is to help bring the tools that Mille Lacs County deputies need to better navigate what they see and do. One specific idea is a gym to help deputies get rid of the stress hormone cortisol after a shift and give them time to debrief before heading home to their family.
Another idea brought to the table was wellness education which Wolf said is really an umbrella term for things like diet, sleep, exercise, and general things to help people be mentally and physically well, along with talking about sleep to ensure deputies get enough rest to reset their bodies and minds.
Yearly check-ins with a counselor who specializes in working with law enforcement was also brought to the table, along with the possibility of a peer group where deputies can check in with each other. “Sometimes it is easier for others to talk with and feel understood when you have worked the same shifts and experienced the same type of calls,” said Wolf.
Running into gunfire
Though Wolf humbly states she is still new and hasn’t had nearly as much danger as some of the veteran officers, she has still had a need for debriefing and taking care of herself, mentally speaking, after a stressful time on the job.
“Part of me still doesn’t know how to talk about this or communicate what was happening in the moment. When I arrived on the scene and exited my patrol squad, that is when I heard the gunfire. I called out ‘shots fired’ and radioed to my partner but did not get an answer from them,” recalled Wolf of one particular event. “In those seconds, it felt like forever, and I remember thinking ‘I just have to find my partner.’ That’s when my brain switched, and I couldn’t tell you exactly everything other than running to find my partner and being sure they were OK. Once I found my partner and could see they were fine, we were able to hold the perimeter until the subject was taken into custody. Although you know you are in danger and I was running into gunfire, you have to move through it and continue to be sure everyone is safe.”
This event, said Wolf, is what really kicked off her journey with officer wellness. “Sometimes it’s not until after a critical incident that you think about and feel the effects that you were truly in danger or almost lost your partner,” reflected Wolf.
She added that one of the biggest things for the human side of law enforcement is community education. “We are just people with families with some of the same trauma trying our best,” noted Wolf. “We respond to, listen to, and see people’s worst days. We then have to document that as factually as possible and send it to the courts and hope for the best. We as law enforcement are just one part of the criminal justice system and do not have as much control as people may think.”
(0) comments
