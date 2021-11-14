Until the fall of 2021, it was the fall of 2008 when last the Mille Lacs Raiders had a runner qualify to run in the state Class A Cross-Country Meet.
At the Section 5A cross-country meet on Oct. 29, that state qualifying drought for the Raiders was broken when Onamia senior Molly Saboo ran the race of her life and qualified as one of six individuals from the section to compete at the state meet.
In all, two 7-person teams from each of the eight Class A sections, along with six individuals not on a qualifying team, advanced to the state meet staged this year at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. on Saturday, Nov. 6. That afternoon, 160 runners, (two qualifying teams from each section and 48 individual qualifiers, including Saboo), approached the starting line waiting for the one-o-clock starting gun.
Raiders coach Jeff Walz knew the competition was going to be tough, considering the field was made up of the best Class A runners in the state, so the expectation for his star runner was hoping she could finish among the top half of the field of 160.
And that is just what Saboo did.
Even with a bit of the nagging hip injury that has plagued her the past two seasons, she toughed it out and finished a very respectable 69th place.
Following the race, Walz had nothing but praise for his top runner, saying this: “I think Molly will remember this experience for the rest of her life. First, there was a wonderful send-off by her school-mates along with the pep band as they marched with her around the hallways of the high school on Friday, the day before the race. Also, Onamia mayor Marge Agnew alerted the downtown businesses about Molly’s feats and merchants put up signs wishing her well.”
“And past champions, including former OHS student runner, Melissa Agnew, who earned all-state honors by finishing in the top 20 at the state meet in 2008 and who went on to become a college superstar in cross-country, as well as Zimmerman high school great Hailee Zimpel (9th in the Class AA race earlier on Saturday) showed up prior to Molly’s race to wish her good luck,” Walz said.
This was he first time the state cross-country meet went from two classes to three, and all six races, 1,000 boys and girls from Classes A, AA, and AAA were run at the same site on the same day.
