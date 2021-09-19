On a nice, fall-like, Sept. 2 the Mille Lacs Raiders girls cross-country runners traveled to the Fairway Shores Golf Course for a meet hosted by Princeton High which featured participants from 10 schools.
The day ought to have been perfect for running, but for the news the team received just prior to the meet that a classmate and friend, senior Cayden Eagle had died tragically early in the afternoon due to a car accident.
“The news obviously hit Molly Saboo the hardest, since she and Cayden were both seniors and close friends,” said Raiders coach Jeff Walz. “So it was with a heavy heart that somehow Molly summoned the energy to race. She said she was going to dedicate her race to Cayden.”
And quite a race she ran, even though there were signs of difficulty dealing with the news of her classmate. Unlike any race in she has run in the past, Saboo suddenly stopped running two miles into the 3.1-mile event, and according to Walz, “she was ready to be done, but something inside her made her finish the race.”
Saboo finished eighth among the 51 runners in her division, setting a personal best time for that particular course.
“My main priority was Molly,” Walz said. “I wanted her to do what she felt was best for her. I think one of the things that helped her that day was the cheering she received from her teammates along the course.”
The Raiders will be wearing gold ribbons in honor of Cayden for the remainder of the season.
In the junior high race, Abby Skogen and Liz Schleis earned medals, finishing 5th and 6th respectively, while Sarah Litz set a personal best time in the race.
Rihanna Smith and Nevaeh Merrill battled some injuries, but finished well in the junior varsity race.
