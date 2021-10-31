On Tuesday, Oct. 19, three junior high and one varsity members of the Mille Lacs Raiders cross-country team competed in the Great River Conference Championships staged at Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley.
With only six GRC teams competing, this was one of the smallest fields the Raiders had competed in all season. “We had high expectations going into this meet, since we had done well on this course earlier this year,” said Mille Lacs coach Jeff Walz.
The junior high runners did not disappoint, when 7th-grader Abby Skogen and 8th-grader Liz Schleis finished 1-2 among the 16 JH runners, with times that were over a minute faster than the 3rd-place finisher. Also, Sarah Litz finished 11th, just one place out of medaling.
In the varsity race it seemed as though nothing could stop Onamia senior Molly Saboo from a GRC championship, since she had beaten all other conference runners in the field many times this season, none of whom ever finished within 20 seconds of her. At the 2-mile mark, however, disaster happened when, with a sizable lead, the hip injury that plagued her near the end of last season re-emerged, and, in pain she gutted out the race, but slipped back to finish fourth. Saboo did receive All-Conference honors for the fourth time in her fine career.
Speaking about his star runner, Walz said, “I felt terrible for Molly after the race. All I could picture in my mind was the hard work and training Molly had gone through to get here, then to have this injury come back during this important race was very unfair.”
If Saboo heals quickly, she is scheduled to compete in the Section 5A meet scheduled for Oct. 28 at Pierz Golf Course with a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
Hinckley/Finlayson won the girls team GRC Championship with a 22:27 average time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.