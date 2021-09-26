Despite not having the athletes to field teams at the varsity, junior varsity or junior high levels, the Mille Lacs Raiders have been able to field individual runners in most categories and many continue to turn in outstanding performances, including fine outings during the past two meets.
Pine City Invit.
On Thursday, Sept. 9, those girls representing the Mille Lacs Raiders cross-country program competed in the 13-school, Pine City Invitational staged at Pine City Golf Course.
Onamia senior, Molly Saboo, the only person running in the varsity meet, said before the race that she was excited to compete against the excellent competition there that day.
In all, there were 60 runners in the varsity field, many of whom qualified for the state tournament last fall. Saboo started out in sixth place after a 6:15 first mile, but she slowly caught all the runners but one. Her final kick earned her third place overall behind two runners from Spectrum.
Saboo’s time of 20:43 was a season best and a new record for her on the Pine City course.
Following the race, Saboo said, “I was pleased with my time, after a difficult week (having to deal with the sudden death of a classmate during the first week of the new school year) I was hoping I was still in shape.
In the junior high girls race, Abby Skogen of Isle finished second and Liz Schleis of Onamia placed sixth. Sarah Litz set a personal best time in her run.
Mora Invit.
On Tuesday, Sept.14, the Mille Lacs Raider cross-country athletes traveled to Mora for a 17- team meet. Onamia senior Molly Saboo ran another great race, according to Raiders coach Jeff Walz. “With such a talented field of runners, Molly needed to have a solid plan, and she did,” said Walz. “With 83 runners in the race, Molly got out to a great start. After the first mile, she was in seventh place and had a solid first mile split of 6:22. She then slowly went after the athletes ahead of her, picking them off one by one. When the dust settled Molly finished second behind a Providence Academy runner.”
Saboo’s time of 20:37 was a new record for her on the Mora course.
In the junior high portion of the meet, Abby Skogen and Liz Schleis went up against 62 runners. This was their first race at the 3200-M distance. They both ran well, Abby finished 11th while Liz finished 19th. Both earned cookies for their efforts. Mora awards runners with cookies not medals or ribbons.
