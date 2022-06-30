Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Police Department

Chief of Police

James West 

Sergeants

Derrick Naumann

Craig Nguyen

Jason Rice

Investigators

Bradley Gadbois

Adam Cook

Conservation

Officers

Ashley Burton

Jeff Schafer

Emergency Manager

Monte Fronk 

Officers

Dusty Burton

Brandon DeCent

Josh Hemsworth

Brandon Koehnle

Ryan Pekarek

Tyler Rosnau

Damon Schwarz

Julian Walker

Kirk Workman

