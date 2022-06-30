Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff Don Lorge

Chief Deputy Kyle Burton  

Captain Jason Lasart  

Patrol Sgts.

Aaron Evenson (K9)

Dan Holada

Alex Tokar

Investigators

Tim Gallion  

Jason Gallion  

Al Tutland  

John Sammis

Jacob Hillesland   

Patrol Deputies

Ethan Meyer  

Bret Erickson  

Dan Mott

Joseph Vogl   

Alyssa Wolf  

Micah Sawatsky  

Ryan Sullivan

Justin Boster  

Pat Broberg

Caleb Sawatsky

Tony Erholtz

Tristan DeMorett

Kate Johnson 

Jordan Ramler

Travis Johnson

Andrew Bromberg

(K9 deputy)

Robert Cooper (Boat/Water)

Michael Boser - (School Resource Officer)

Court Security

Ronald Kinde  (Lieutenant)

Samantha Lange  

Michael Dumonceaux

Teddy Olson

Bradley Buss

Todd Hass (Part-Time)

Gregory Brown (Domestic Violence Court) 

Jail Administrator

Capt. Bradley Hunt 

Asst. Jail

Administrator

Lt. Dustin Naumann

