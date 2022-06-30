Mille Lacs county Sheriff Don Lorge and friends
Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department
Sheriff Don Lorge
Chief Deputy Kyle Burton
Captain Jason Lasart
Patrol Sgts.
Aaron Evenson (K9)
Dan Holada
Alex Tokar
Investigators
Tim Gallion
Jason Gallion
Al Tutland
John Sammis
Jacob Hillesland
Patrol Deputies
Ethan Meyer
Bret Erickson
Dan Mott
Joseph Vogl
Alyssa Wolf
Micah Sawatsky
Ryan Sullivan
Justin Boster
Pat Broberg
Caleb Sawatsky
Tony Erholtz
Tristan DeMorett
Kate Johnson
Jordan Ramler
Travis Johnson
Andrew Bromberg
(K9 deputy)
Robert Cooper (Boat/Water)
Michael Boser - (School Resource Officer)
Court Security
Ronald Kinde (Lieutenant)
Samantha Lange
Michael Dumonceaux
Teddy Olson
Bradley Buss
Todd Hass (Part-Time)
Gregory Brown (Domestic Violence Court)
Jail Administrator
Capt. Bradley Hunt
Asst. Jail
Administrator
Lt. Dustin Naumann
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.