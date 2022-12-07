The holiday season got off to an early start around Mille Lacs with at least two Santa sighting on Saturday, Dec. 3.
From 11 a.m. to mid-afternoon, Mr. and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the Onamia Depot Library where children could listen to Mrs. Claus reading seasonal books, then retire to a room where they were greeted by the jolly, bearded man in the red suit who listened to their requests for presents this coming Christmas. Besides meeting Santa, each child was allowed to choose and take home a Santa figurine ... The figurines furnished by the late Bill Konze estate from his collection of hundreds of Santa and Christmas statuettes. Also, at the Depot Library were books and knick-knacks on sale, as well as fresh bakery goods donated by patrons of the Onamia library.
Santa was also spotted in downtown Isle last Saturday where hundreds of children and parents took part in the annual “Christmas In The Park” event, this year held in the parking lot of the Lakeside Office of the First National Bank of Milaca where a bonfire warmed those waiting to get a sleigh ride courtesy of Keith and ShadiAnn Schultz. Children were then given the opportunity to visit Santa inside the bank and were invited to choose a complimentary present of a stuffed seasonal toy. The event was put on by the Isle Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Isle's Lakeside Office of the First National Bank of Milaca.
