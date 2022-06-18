This year’s legislative session came to an end on Monday, May 23, marking the conclusion of my final session serving as your state representative. It has been an honor serving you, your family, and our communities in St. Paul.
As is custom, departing members give retirement speeches on the House Floor on the final day of session. I encourage you to take a few minutes to watch my speech on my Facebook page (RepSondraErickson).
The 2022 Legislative Session has ended, and I am disappointed that a tax relief proposal was not approved before the House adjourned for the year.
With skyrocketing prices on everything from groceries to gasoline, you deserve to keep more of what you earn as we all struggle with the impacts of the Biden/Walz economy. Unfortunately, House Democrats and Governor Walz demanded billions in new spending in exchange for tax relief.
With billions of dollars available due to a projected budget surplus, permanent tax relief would have made a huge difference in the lives of all Minnesotans.
I hope my soon to be former colleagues come back next session and pass significant, permanent tax relief for individuals and families. Minnesotans need their money much more than state government does.
I encourage you to reach out to me with any thoughts, questions, or concerns you may have on issues related to state government. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-6746 or via email at rep.sondra.erickson@house.mn.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
