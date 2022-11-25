statz_bob_2022.jpg

*Listen closely and you will be at first laughing and later become annoyed. I am referring to a phenomenon of “up-talking” which is running ramped  on interview shows on radio and TV around the nation. 

Up-talking is the bad habit of ending most every sentence with one’s voices going up. Seldom do uptalkers end a sentence in a declarative manner with their voice going down. Listen to just about every interview on MPR, especially with women guests, and one will hear a barrage of up-talkers. Drives me crazy.

