*Listen closely and you will be at first laughing and later become annoyed. I am referring to a phenomenon of “up-talking” which is running ramped on interview shows on radio and TV around the nation.
Up-talking is the bad habit of ending most every sentence with one’s voices going up. Seldom do uptalkers end a sentence in a declarative manner with their voice going down. Listen to just about every interview on MPR, especially with women guests, and one will hear a barrage of up-talkers. Drives me crazy.
*I’ve written about this subject before but think it worth repeating: each Twin Cities TV news organization has four to five “meteorologists” on staff…jobs that are redundant and, in my opinion, needless.
How, you say?
In a news cast that, minus commercials, might last 20 minutes, a full five to seven minutes are devoted to telling viewers information about the local weather…information that could be delivered by the anchor person in less than two minutes and thus eliminating at least 16 employees who each take down nice salaries at WCCO, KSTP, KARE and FOX.
*Looking for a novel idea for the upcoming holidays? Try this: Buy each adult person in your clan the same “paint-by-numbers” kit and have them complete the task of painting the picture. You would think they would all turn out the same, but, from experience, I know this is not true.
The Statz horde of 11 children, along with in-laws, tackled this project years ago and what a unique experience it turned out to be.
Each took home a painting kit and took several months to complete their work. When all the paintings were finished and put on display at our parent’s home, there was a surprising array of differences in each rendition. Some ended up looking almost impressionistic, like a Monet or a Degas, since they chose to ignore the lines on the boards and sort of mushed their paint around. Another had some of his paint end up dripping, having set the board upright before the paint had dried. He left it that way and in the process created a new form of expressionism. Other renditions were laden with texture since they used lots of paint in each section, while others stayed within the lines to a fault, using little paint and thus very little texture. Another decided to use colors that were not called for in the instructions, giving her painting a truly, one-of-a-kind look.
When the paintings were finished and displayed at the Statz manor, it was akin to what one might see at an art gallery…everyone walked along and enjoyed the experience of the visual arts.
The Statz’s have always been a little “out there” when compared to the run-of-the-mill, and for that I will be eternally thankful to be considered one of this brood. Often, members of my family were not afraid to think outside the box before thinking outside the box was in vogue.
So, if you are willing to get on the Statz express, get out there and purchase enough paint-by-number kits for your extended family, take a few months to complete the project and dare to put them on display. You and yours might find it a real hoot.
