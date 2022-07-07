School district motto: “Empowering learners with lifelong skills to succeed”
Isle Public Schools: Herbert S. Nyquist Elementary School and Isle High School on the south shore of Lake Mille Lacs in Isle, Minnesota.
Every year, the Isle Days committee nominates a “Hometown Hero” to honor during the festival and with a spot of honor in the Grand Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, on Main Street.
While some years there have been one or a few “heroes” honored, this year, the committee decided to “go big” and named the entire staff and school board of Isle Public Schools as the 2022 Hometown Heroes.
In making the selection, Kristi Pedersen, Isle Days Committee chairperson, said, “I really would like to reiterate what has been said about the Isle School District! That is why we chose them ... they went above and beyond to make things normal for our children during COVID.” She added that many of the schools within our state, country, or even other countries cannot say the same.
Isle School District superintendent, Dean Kapsner, responded to the honor with gratitude and a bit of humility.
“It’s a great honor to be selected as Hometown Heroes. Our goal, our role as kind of the hub of the community is to serve not just the students, but the staff, and of course, the families, and through the pandemic, which has been tough in a lot of regards for everyone,” the superintendent said.
“Our community has been so incredibly supportive of the schools and making it so easy to program as such, that we just wouldn’t need that extra layer of anxiety and stress when trying to support kids.”
Superintendent Kapsner went on to say that the honor should goes beyond the staff. “I just feel like the community is really the Hometown Heroes in regard to coming together.”
The school board members and district staff are looking forward to participating in the parade and being recognized. “We’ll be glad to be recognized and will gladly accept that honor.” A great group of staff members are organizing the parade presence, he said, and they are planning to get as many of them together to be recognized and celebrated.
Superintendent Kapsner said he also appreciated the kind words from the committee, which highlighted how the district helped its students and parents through a couple of challenging years of the pandemic.
“Honestly, it was a product of some good conversations and decisions, made locally. Obviously, we were getting guidance from the State Department of Education and Department of Health, but really, it was the partnership with the parents that have made it possible. Rather than push back or question or challenge our decisions, whether it’d be to quarantine or have kids stay at home, or to wear masks or to social distance on buses, they rolled with it. They supported us during the board meetings and didn’t protest that the policies on one end of the spectrum or the other, being too lenient, or too strict, and just allowed us to do our job, which was fantastic.”
