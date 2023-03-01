As Rep. Isaac Schultz made his way along the campaign trail in 2022, there was one issue he heard more than others from among his future constituents in Mille Lacs County.
They suggested they were being suffocated by property taxes – taxes that had reached astronomical levels due in part to the costs of litigating a lawsuit between the county and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
The Mille Lacs Band filed a federal lawsuit against the county in 2016, asking the court to declare that tribal officers can investigate violations of federal, state and tribal law on the Mille Lacs reservation without interference from Mille Lacs County.
In mid-January, a federal judge ruled Mille Lacs County illegally restricted the tribe’s policing powers. In February, the Mille Lacs County Board agreed to appeal the federal court ruling.
On Monday, Feb. 20, Schultz (R-Elmdale Township) introduced legislation that would require the Minnesota attorney general’s office to reimburse Mille Lacs County for the legal costs incurred by the county as a result of the lawsuit. Schultz is the chief author of the bill. Rep. Ron Kresha (R-Little Falls) and Rep. Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) both represent parts of Mille Lacs County and signed on as coauthors.
Schultz estimates the costs incurred by Mille Lacs County from the lawsuit have surpassed $7.5 million and will eclipse $8 million this year.
“The goal of this bill (H.F. 1979) is to make county taxpayers whole,” Schultz told the Union-Times.
Schultz reiterated that the property tax/lawsuit issue was one of the most talked-about issues he heard while running for the Hose District 10B seat – and was hands-down the number-one issue he heard about in Mille Lacs County.
“This is needed for the long-term health of the county,” Schultz said of the legislative relief.
Not only are some Mille Lacs County residents being priced out of their homes because of high property taxes, the high taxes are hurting the county’s future, as well.
“Fewer people are seeking to move to Mille Lacs County because of the high property taxes,” Schultz said.
Under the bill, the attorney general’s office would be required to reimburse the county for the costs it has incurred from the lawsuit. The bill does not dictate what the county would do with the money if the bill is passed into law.
“I believe in local control,” Schultz said.
Schultz said he is seeking to have the money come from the attorney general’s budget because Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Gov. Tim Walz, departed from a decades-long standard of defending the interests of the State of Minnesota and Mille Lacs County. Every previous administration including Democrats, Republicans and Independents have supported the interests of the county and the state until the Walz administration reversed course, Schultz said.
“The crushing litigation costs that are being forced upon the property taxpayers of Mille Lacs County are unacceptable,” said Rep. Schultz on the enduring expense for the county. “These high costs for property taxpayers are a direct result of actions by Attorney General Keith Ellison and his budget should bear the consequence of his actions, not the taxpaying citizens of Mille Lacs County.”
After being introduced on Monday, Feb. 20 and having its first reading, H.F. 1979 was referred to the State and Local Government Finance and Policy committee. As of Friday, Feb. 24, no future hearings on the bill had yet to be scheduled.
Schultz represents Milaca, Pease, Foreston, Bock and Daily, Page, Hayland, Milaca, Borgholm, Milo and Bogus Brook townships.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
