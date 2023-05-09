Screen-Free Week is celebrated every May during the first week of the month. It serves as an annual reminder to play, explore, get outside, and rediscover the joys of life beyond screens. It first began as “TV Turnoff Week” in 1994, and in 2010 shifted to “Screen-Free Week”.

Even though it is called “Screen-Free Week” it isn’t about going without entirely, as we all know most of us still need screens on a daily basis for work, school, etc. The idea is to encourage trading the downtime that we commonly fill with computers, TVs, phones, etc for something different. Time not in front of a screen can be spent outside being active, reading a book, exploring your creativity through drawing, or any other activity that interests you.

