Volunteers were gathering Friday, May 27, at the old district center to help search for a missing man.
On May 19, Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police received a report of a missing person, Matthew James Chapel Jr., 30, of Garrison. According to the report and subsequent police interviews with witnesses, Chappel went missing on April 11 and was last seen leaving a Vineland residence on Migizi Drive on foot.
Upon receiving the report, Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police initiated a multi agency search that included the Mille Lacs Band DNR, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, and Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office. More than 20 officers conducted a line grid search on foot, supported by ATV’s and aerial drone support. The search so far has focused on a wooded area in the vicinity of where Chapel was last seen.
The investigation into the disappearance and search for Chapel is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information about the whereabouts of Chapel, please contact Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police at 320 532 3430.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
