The 2021 Mille Lacs Raiders varsity volleyball season came to an end on Nov. 1 when they fell to the Pine River-Backus Tigers in the second round of the Section 5A Tournament staged at Aitkin High.
The Tigers entered the match as the number-one seed in their section pod and ranked 23rd among the 158 Class A teams in the state with an overall record of 22-7.
Mille Lacs was seeded third in their pod with an overall record of 14-13 and ranked 58th in the state.
The match featured some good rallies, but in the end, the Tigers had too much fire-power from juniors Hannah Barchus and Ashlee Crawford, their pair of power-smashing hitters, who led their team to a win in four sets.
Pine River’s expert setting, power serving and power hitting was on display in the first set, easily winning 25-13, slamming home 12 kills and producing three aces.
Although being out-killed 16-8 in set two, Mille Lacs was more competitive and lost by six points, after being down by just three points, 20-17, late in the game.
The Raiders kept the pedal on during all of set three, out-killing the Tigers 8-7 and were helped by four serving errors by Pine River on the way to a 25-20 Mille Lacs win, sending the match into a fourth set. Tied five times through the first five points, the Raiders had trouble with serve-receive leading to three Tiger aces and Pine River walked away with an easy 25-16 victory to win the match, 3-1.
Barchus and Crawford accounted for 27 of their team’s 44 kills.
Ashley Strang, Shayla Nayquonabe, Jenna Carlson and Katie Rocholl had 30 of Mille Lacs’ 33 total kills.
Mille Lacs finished the year with an overall record of 14-14, while Pine River-Backus moved on in section play with a record of 23-7.
The match was the final time in a Raiders uniform for seniors Shayla Nayquonabe, Gabby Perkio and Katie Rocholl.
Mille Lacs 13 19 25 16
Pine River-Backus 25 25 20 25
