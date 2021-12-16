Also, last Saturday, hundreds flocked to downtown Wahkon on a sunny, mild, meteorologic winter day to take part in the eighth edition of SnoFest, hosted by Muggs of Mille Lacs. The event featured vintage snowmobiles and lots of food and refreshments.
The Isle Bakery hosted “Santa Day” on Saturday, Dec. 11, where children met with the jolly man in red and also had a chance to decorate Christmas cookies.
Photo by Bob Statz
Santa at the bakery
Photo by Bob Statz
Also, last Saturday, hundreds flocked to downtown Wahkon on a sunny, mild, meteorologic winter day to take part in the eighth edition of SnoFest, hosted by Muggs of Mille Lacs. The event featured vintage snowmobiles and lots of food and refreshments.
A seasonal festive mood continued around the rim of Mille Lacs during the past few weeks. The day after Thanksgiving, the town of Aitkin hosted its annual “Fishhouse Parade” and local floats, including one entered by Twin Pines Resort on the big lake’s west side won a prize.
The Isle Bakery hosted “Santa Day” on Saturday, Dec. 11, where children met with the jolly man in red and also had a chance to decorate Christmas cookies.
Also, last Saturday, hundreds flocked to downtown Wahkon on a sunny, mild, meteorologic winter day to take part in the eighth edition of SnoFest, hosted by Muggs of Mille Lacs. The event featured vintage snowmobiles and lots of food and refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.