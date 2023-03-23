Aitkin County CARE has a new program that can help as we go through changes in our life. Changes such as decluttering, end of life preparation and life skills.
Decluttering becomes an overwhelming task and we will help you organize “stuff” to potentially purge or keep. Focus on areas that you feel are out of control, this could include specific closets, rooms, garage, etc. You make the decision as to what the focus area should be.
End of life preparation are tasks that prepare you and your family with some decision making for end of life. Things like funeral planning, advance directives and living wills, how to pursue a will, power of attorneys and is an end of life doula right for me? We are not attorneys or accountants, but help you think about plans to get you started in the right direction.
Life Skills can include budgeting, financial strategies, transportation options, financial scam prevention through cell phones, emails, etc.
How does this work? We start with setting up a consultation which is free of charge and discuss what you would like to do. Once a plan is in place, we will help you accomplish your goals. We do charge by the hour for the action plan, which is derived from a cost share plan based on income. To get started call Holly at Aitkin County CARE 218-927-1383, extension 1.
