Aitkin County CARE has a new program that can help as we go through changes in our life.  Changes such as decluttering, end of life preparation and life skills.

Decluttering becomes an overwhelming task and we will help you organize “stuff” to potentially purge or keep. Focus on areas that you feel are out of control, this could include specific closets, rooms, garage, etc. You make the decision as to what the focus area should be.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.